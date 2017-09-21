Wish you could browse the web anonymously? You can with a lifetime subscription to VPNTunnel, marked down by over 90% at Android Community Deals. VPNTunnel is kind of like having an invisibility cloak made especially for the internet. It encrypts your web traffic so you remain completely anonymous, even while using public Wi-Fi. That means that hackers, identity thieves, and the government will be unable to see your information, track the websites you visit, or even ascertain your identity or location.

A lifetime subscription lets you browse the internet on one device with no bandwidth restrictions. You’ll enjoy lightning fast data transfer speeds, receive a new IP address every time you connect, and be able to access more internet content, thanks to their huge network of over 800 servers located around the globe.

• Browse w/ blazing 10Gbps speeds

• Get a new IP address every time you connect to your VPN tunnel to ensure safe, anonymous surfing

• Connect to any of more than 800 servers in 31 countries

• Enjoy completely log-free surfing for anonymity even from VPNTunnel

Browse anonymously with a lifetime subscription to VPNTunnel, just $29.99 for a limited time.