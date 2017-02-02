Brookstone isn’t a brand that you normally associate with speakers (although they do sell them in their stores) but their newly-launched products may be something to look at. The Big Blue Studio indoor WiFi/Bluetooth speaker and the more powerful Big Blue Party indoor/outdoor speakers are pretty decent products, but add to it a built-in Chromecast functionality and you make them more interesting. Plus, it even has multi-room sync and not just with same-brand speakers but others that may also have the same capabilities.

The retailer and product developer announced the launch of the two products that would make your life a little bit easier, especially if you love to play music on your own or when you have guests. The Big Blue Studio speakers are meant more for the inside, with its dual full-range stereo speakers, a subwoofer, and a passive radiator for extended bass. Meanwhile, the Big Blue Party speaker can be used within the house and also outdoor by the pool or backyard, and has four full-range speakers that can be placed at different angles to bring you 360-degree sound. It also has an omnidirectional subwoofer and a bass-boosting passive radiator. It is also cordless, rechargeable, and water resistant.

Both speakers already have Chromecast built-in so that you can play music directly from your favorite supported apps on your smartphone. Simply use the cast button in Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Radio, NPR One, etc. If you have a Google Home app, you can easily add, remove and group Chromecast built-in speakers. Since they also have both WiFi and Bluetooth, the connectivity doesn’t rely on your source device’s proximity to the speakers.

The Big Blue Studio speaker retails at $129.99 while the Big Blue Party speaker is of course more expensive at $249.99. They are already available at Brookstone stores and on their online store at brookstone.com.

SOURCE: Brookstone