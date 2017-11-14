If you have set up your home to have several smart speakers, specifically Google Home, lying around, it’s now easier for you to send one message that will be broadcast to all of the speakers and phones that have Google Assistant. This is especially useful for those that live in a big house with many rooms without intercoms and those that have a hard time to gather everyone for a meal. All you have to do is say, “Ok Google, broadcast __________” and the job will be done.

Calling the kids down for breakfast or even waking them up in the morning can actually be an unpleasant task, especially if you have to constantly shout out at everyone to wake up and eat their breakfast before they’re late for school. Now you can strategically place Google Home speakers around or wait for their smartphones to be updated with Google Assistant so they can hear your broadcast message.

All you have to do is say, “Ok Google, broadcast it’s time for school” and then all the speakers and phones will hear that message (well, provided they’re already awake of course). You can even ask it to ring a dinner bell if you’re calling them for a meal. You can also tell people in the house that you’re leaving the office. Just say, “Ok Google, broadcast I’m on my way home”.

Of course, this will only work if all your devices are signed into the same Google Account. This may prove to be a bit difficult if it’s a smartphone, but at least with Google Home speakers, you can guarantee that. The broadcast message is already rolling out in the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK, so support is only for English for now.

SOURCE: Google