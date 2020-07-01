If you list Jurassic World as one of your favorite movies and you collect dinosaur books like they’re romance novels, you might want to grab your phone right now and search for them on your Google app. Google is partnering with the Jurassic World Alive game to bring augmented reality versions of these extinct but magnificent creatures to your actual space. All you need is a mobile device that supports AR and your Google Search app and you can enjoy having these dinosaurs as your special guest in your room.

Jurassic World Alive is the latest in the game franchise born out of the Jurassic Park movies. To help promote this as well as bring the love of dinosaurs to kids and grownups, Google partnered with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment, and Ludia. 10 dinosaur characters from the game may now make a special appliance in your living room or office. This is a good, fun way to learn about the extinct but still fascinating, both the familiar and the not-so-familiar.

Open your Google app or your Chrome browser and search for dinosaur or the name of the particular dinosaur you want to see or learn about. Tap on the “view in 3D” button so you can take a closer look by zooming in, rotating it, and basically moving it around on your screen. But if you want to bring it “alive” in your space, tap on, welll, “View in your space” and it should appear in your room. You can even hear the footsteps and the roars of each of the dinosaurs.

Previous AR animals like dogs, tigers, panda, etc were pretty easy when it comes to seeing them in their actual size. Dinosaurs were a different thing altogether but the good thing is there is now an auto-scale feature on Android. So if you tap on the “view actual size”, the AR tracking technology will reposition the dinosaur so it will fit in your space. They worked with Jurassic World Alive to be able to bring this to your device.

This will actually be of great help for parents who are trying to teach their kids about dinosaurs. You can search for ten of the dinosaurs that are viewable in AR: Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon, and Parasaurolophus.