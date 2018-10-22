When you’re making some changes to a traditionally scheduled Daylight Savings Time, you might want to take into consideration the fact that Android smartphones and therefore its users, will also be affected. This is what Brazilians experienced when their smartphones automatically went ahead one hour as originally scheduled, only this time, the government decided to delay the implementation by two weeks because of the elections. This caused some inconvenience for users of course, although this is in no way the fault of Android or maybe even their carriers.

Traditionally, Brazil starts their Daylight Savings Time at dawn for the third Saturday of October, which for this year would have been October 20. However, President Michael Temer delayed the start by two weeks upon the request of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. Apparently, the time difference between the affected and non-affected states would have affected the logistics of the second round of general elections scheduled on the 28th.

The problem is that most smartphones and computers in Brazil have automatically scheduled the adjustment to their devices as per the original date of October 20. And so users found themselves waking up an hour earlier and there was a lot of confusion as evidenced by the complaints received mostly by four operators: Vivo, Claro, TIM, and Oi. Android users were probably more vocal as there were fewer reports from iPhone users.

At this point, there are no reports from the carriers and OEMs as to whether or not they could have prevented the automatic adjustment of the devices in order to have avoided this slight issue. While it’s not a major cause of panic, it is pretty inconvenient especially for those whose schedules (and sleeping times) were affected.

You can of course just manually set your phone’s clock back to the right hour. Hopefully, if you’re in the affected DST zones, you won’t forget to adjust once again by November 4 when it will officially take effect for real this time.

