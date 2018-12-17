Ah yes. It’s the holiday season already. You may not be done with your Christmas shopping yet but we’re pretty sure you’re excited for the holidays. You can be excited about many things like the numerous parties, shopping, or simply staying in at home. Some people just want to hibernate. If you’re leaning towards the latter, you may want to prepare by downloading all the new and exciting games on the Play Store. We spot two action and role-playing games you may want to try: Brawl Stars and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem.

Brawl Stars

We heard of Brawl Stars last year as an upcoming game from the makers of Clash Royale. It’s only now that the game is being released for Android. The game is free to download and install but in-app purchases are offered.

The game features real-time 3v3 battles where players from all over the world can team up. This action game is a special multiplayer battle royale mode made for mobile. You will be dealing with old and new Brawlers that you can collect.

Your brawler can have different abilities that will be useful during battle solo or co-op. You can customize them with unlockable skins. Check out tips that may help you with your game.

Download Brawl Stars from the Google Play Store

Looney Tunes World of Mayhem – Action RPG

Fans of the Looney Tunes gang will love this new action RPG game from Scopely. You will need to gather different characters and start a Toon Team. Every one of them will be useful in your battle against the enemies.

Special characters await like Showbiz Daffy, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote, Porky Pig, Tweety, and Sylvester. This epic action RPG will bring out the child in you because you will get to play with the old Looney Tunes characters.

This Action RPG is also a strategy game where you will have to Unlock iconic landscapes and buildings, earn resources, battle online, and fight in PvP.

Download Looney Tunes World of Mayhem – Action RPG