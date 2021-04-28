Google has announced the upcoming titles for Stadia, and the month of May is going to see a lesser number of new titles as compared to previous months. In total the platform will get four titles – three of them being exposed by Google right now while the fourth one will be revealed in the coming days. For now, it is kept as a mystery title. In Fact, this week will also see new games coming to Stadia in the form of Keepers: Career of A Dungeon Manager, coming to Stadia on April 29. The game is all about rogue-lite and dungeon management.

Coming on to the titles coming to Stadia in May, the one on the hotlist is the Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number which embodies fast-paced gameplay. The game has its share of weapons and a peculiar top-down camera angle that sharpens your reflexes.

The other two confirmed free titles for next month include Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince and Floor Kids The former is a puzzle-platformer while the latter is a breakdancing fantasy RPG that is set in a very sketchy world.

Pro titles like SteamWorld Heist, El Hijo, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Enter the Gungeon can be claimed only before 1st May – so keep an eye on them. The Resident Evil Village demo will be available from May 1 to 5PM on May 9 that gives a sneak-peak into the horror game coming to the Stadia platform later in May.

The State Share support is coming to Serious Sam 4, so another title where you can enjoy the unique feature Stadia users are already loving. So far the HITMAN series, Judgment, and PixelJunk Raiders are the titles coming with State Share compatibility.