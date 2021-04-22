Bowers & Wilkins isn’t exactly a favorite but we know when the company introduces a new product, we give it attention because of the design and premium quality. In the past few years, we have seen new pairs of wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and even that luxurious speaker designed with Burberry. Today, we’re sharing with you two pairs: the Bowers & Wilkins P15 and Bowers & Wilkins P17 true wireless headphones. These are two designs that are practically similar in many ways.

Bowers & Wilkins has introduced its new P15 and P17 true wireless earbuds featuring stunning designs and the promise of high-end audio performance. As with most items from Bowers & Wilkins, these two offer impressive audio performance plus attractive designs. They are perfect for audiophiles who are not just interested in what they hear but also in how their accessories look.

But more than the stylish look, the pairs come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation and wireless charging support. The P17 is the more impressive between the two. It comes with 24-bit audio processing and Dual Hybrid Drive units that offer handle high-resolution audio.

Bowers & Wilkins describes the earbuds as similar to high-performance speakers. The pair comes with six mics (three on each bud), noise-cancellation, and wireless audio retransmission via a Smartcase.

The P15 is another pair of true wireless headphones. It offers more than a whole day of battery plus comfort. It boasts of rapid charging that lets you have two hours of power within 15 minutes of charging.

The Bowers & Wilkins P17 costs $399 while the Bowers & Wilkins P17 is less expensive at $249. Both pairs offer support for Google Assistant and Siri.