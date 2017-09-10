There are tons of Bluetooth speakers out there, but if you prefer the Bose brand and you want something you can carry anywhere (and can survive almost anything), you might want to check out the new SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker which may be the smallest and most rugged device from the brand yet. And of course, it comes with the audio quality that you expect from products from Bose. The speaker will be available starting September 21, both in retail and online stores.

SoundLink may be a tiny thing at just 9.83cm (wide and deep) x 3.48cm (high), but it does pack a punch, sound-wise. It has a new custom transducer, dual-passive radiators, and a rechargeable lithium ion battery that should last you 6 hours of “loud-and-clear audio and low bass”. It is tiny enough that it can fit in your hands but also lets you take and make calls with its integrated speakerphones. You can pair it easily through voice prompts and has a multi-purpose button for other functions like calls.

More importantly, it has an IPX7 rating which should make it inside-out waterproof and can survive soapy or chlorinated or salt water. It also has a soft silicone exterior which protects it from other elements like scratches, dirt, dust, sand, and if you drop your stuff continuously, even from dents and cracks. You can attach it to your bags, bikes, cool boxes, and other gears because it comes with a durable strap.

The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker will be available at Bose retail stores, Bose.co.uk, and authorized Bose dealers starting September 21. It is priced at £99.95 (around $132) and comes in black, midnight blue, and bright orange. No news yet when it will be available in other markets.

SOURCE: Bose