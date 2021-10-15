If you live a life that you would need your portable speaker to be a bit more durable than the average device in the market, Bose has now introduced a new product that may fit your “rugged” needs. The SoundLink Flex is sturdy enough with its IP67 rating so you can bring it around with you on your next hike or to the pool or maybe bounce around on your ride since it is able to handle dirt, drops, and water exposure.

The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker comes in a powder-coated steel grille with a soft silicon back. But more importantly, it comes with an IP67 rating so it is dust and waterproof to a certain extent. This means the speaker is something you can carry around since it’s still pretty portable at 7.9″ x 2.1″ x 3.6″ and 1 lb. There’s also no getting it wet or exposing it to the “elements”. It can even float in water so if you drop it in the pool, no need to panic.

Since this is Bose, it also packs it popular proprietary audio tech and doesn’t compromise on its audio performance. It has a custom transducer, dual-opposing passive radiators, and the digital signal processing tech that is proprietary to the brand. Even though it is a small speaker, it “dramatically” minimizes distortion and brings bass quality that “you can feel in your chest”. It also uses Bose PositionIQ technology to detect the orientation and adjust the audio to bring optimal performance.

The device has the basic audio and speaker controls and comes with an integrated mic so users can make and take calls. It brings 12 hours of playback, a rechargeable battery with USB-C, a Stereo Mode playback if you have two speakers, and a Party Mode for those backyard or beachfront parties. There’s support for the Bose Connect app so you can personalize settings. It can remember up to eight Bluetooth devices so you can toggle between sources.

The Bose SoundLink Flex is now available for just $149. The selling point of a portable and “ultra-durable” Bluetooth speaker along with the Bose sound quality guarantee should make it pretty popular in an already pretty huge market.