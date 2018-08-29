Bose seems to really like Amazon’s digital assistant as they have now announced another smart speaker that will be powered by Alexa. The Bose Home Speaker 500 is the third in a series and is meant to compete with the likes of the Apple HomePod and Google Home smart speakers, but with the “acoustic excellence and superior design” that the brand is known for, delivered hands-free. It’s a device that is made to sit on your countertop or anywhere in your house where you want to have the music that you want.

The Bose Home Speaker 500 can actually work well with the previously announced Bose Soundbar 500 and Bose Soundbar 700, both of which also work with Alexa. You will be able to choose between enabling their always-listening mode in case you want Alexa on all the time or just have it activated with the press of the preset button.

To control all aspects of these speakers, you will need to access the Bose Music app, although it’s not yet available in the Google Play Store. It will supposedly be able to have personalized individual user accounts and has 6 preset favorites already. You will also be able to access various supported music services, multi-room playback, and adjustments of tune and levels for every connected speaker. You can also probably add more Bose devices to it soon.

While the Bose smart speakers have Alexa by default right now, they will also give you the option later on to choose the digital assistant that you want. With automatic software updates, it will bring support for Google Assistant later on, probably by early 2019.

The Bose smart speakers will be available in the market this October. The Home Speaker 500 will cost around $400 while the Soundbar 500 is $550 and the 700 will be about $800.

VIA: SlashGear