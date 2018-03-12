There are a number of things working in this story – first is that Bose is usually a brand name associated with audio products. Secondly, augmented reality (AR) as a technology is largely relegated to stickers and visual details. But someone at Bose is thinking a bit out of the box – at SWSX, Bose announced AR glasses, which is somehow uncharacteristic of the company, but also not surprising that companies are trying to get a slice of the AR pie.

The Bose AR glasses are not nearly the finished product, but this product will purportedly tell you information about objects in the real world that you are looking at. The AR element is obviously object recognition, but the audio transfer is also via vibrations, directing sound into the ear canal.

This is certainly a new way of implementing AR technology, and pretty unique from the way AR is being implemented in other products and apps. Bose AR glasses are also designed to connect to your device via Bluetooth, so you can use the glasses to access Google Assistant or take phone calls.

According to Bose, “Bose AR is a platform, which means others can develop both apps for music, travel and education, among others — as well as wearables, including headphones, glasses and helmets.” It’s certainly a good platform to watch out for.

