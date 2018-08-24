There are several smart speakers out in the market that already have Google Assistant support, including their own Google Home devices. But if you wanted something that look like decoration pieces and that sound as speakers actually should, then Bang & Olufsen speakers are some of your best bets. Now they have unveiled their newest products, the new versions of the BeoSound 1 and BeoSound 2 and this time they come with Google Assistant support to make it even more useful and interesting.

Let’s talk about what both of the speakers have in common. They both have a conical body and they seem to hover a bit above the surface because of their structure, which makes them good design pieces in your living room or bedroom. The top is slightly open and the bass is driven beneath it and their acoustical lens brings an evenly distributed spherical sound. They also come with echo-cancelling technology and five microphones so that it will be easy for you to ask questions and give commands to your Google Assistant.

Both speakers also have four buttons at the top which will let you assign specific tasks so you don’t need to bother Google Assistant with the usual commands that you would give. For example, assign one button to stream your favorite radio station, the other one to read your daily weather report, one to read out your daily schedule, and one to stream your wake up playlist. The buttons will work with any device and service that is compatible with Google Assistant.

As for the difference between the two, it’s pretty basic. BeoSound 1 is more portable and has a rechargeable battery. B&) also has a new docking station that is more portable so you can use with the speaker. The BeoSound 2 meanwhile has to be constantly connected to a power outlet and has 360-degree audio. It has a minimalistic control panel on top so you can adjust the volume like a wheel.

Both speakers will be available at Bang & Olufsen stores soon. BeoSound 1 will arrive mid-September and will cost $1,750 while BeoSound 2 will be available in early October and is slightly more expensive of course at $2,250. The docking station will cost $175.