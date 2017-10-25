If you’re one of those people who took to Instagram Live the moment it rolled out, you may sometimes find yourself bored with just broadcasting yourself. If you think adding someone else into the picture, literally, can liven things up, then you will want to try out this new feature that lets you go live with a friend or contact. There are trivial, creative, and even meaningful ways to use this, and over the next few days we will probably see how people will use this, particularly celebrities, marketers, and social media influencers.

Using it is actually pretty easy, well if you’re already used to broadcasting live on Instagram. When you’re already live, just tap the new icon on the bottom right. Tap the “add” icon to invite your friend who is currently watching your broadcast. You probably already have previously agreed to do this so it won’t come as a surprise. Well, unless, the intention is to surprise someone or to choose someone randomly.

Once they’ve approved the invitation to join, the screen will split into two and your friend will be just below you. Anytime during the broadcast, you can remove your friend and ask someone else, or your friend can also exit on their own. As always, after you finish broadcasting, you can choose to share it in your Stories or just Discard it if you want. If someone you follow is live with a friend, you’ll see two circles in your Stories bar.

To be able to enjoy this new feature, you need to update your Instagram app to version 20. If the update is not yet available, then you’ll have to make do with broadcasting live on your own and just wait for it to roll out to you soon.

SOURCE: Instagram