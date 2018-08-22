Some of the latest Nokia phones are receiving the latest security update. It should be a welcome addition but the August update delivers one major change: blocking of the bootloader unlock method. Rooting is usually an effective way to modify Android but unlocking a bootloader is an initial requirement. This allows booting of unsigned boot images which may request a bootloader unlock code or disable security features depending on the device.

This shouldn’t be a problem for most Android users but there are OEMs that may prevent phone owners from unlocking the bootloader. One perfect example is Nokia.

The August security patch for Nokia phones is said to block the only known bootloader unlock method. This can be frustrating to some Android owners who want to mod or customize their phones. However, there is a way around this problem. Manually, you can disable the security features or even request a bootloader unlock code.

Unofficial bootloader unlocking tools are also available and if you’re up to it, you can use such. There are some instructions on how to unlock bootloader on Nokia phones like the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8. The idea is that there is a way to generate a bootloader unlock code for Nokia Android phones.

The latest security patch may make things difficult for Nokia phone owners so we suggest you be careful in using third-party solutions. An official solution is being asked from HMD Global but an official solution has yet to be provided.

VIA: XDA Developers