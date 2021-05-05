Boost Mobile has got a new offer fo you. If you’re an Unlimited Plus plan subscriber, you can take advantage of new benefits like free telehealth service. The good news comes from DISH. The prepaid wireless carrier of the network is offering a new virtual doctor visit app that will prove to be really helpful these days. The pandemic is still not over so everyone is encouraged to still be careful and not let our guard down. Boost Mobile decided to partner with K Health to offer the telehealth service especially for Unlimited Plus subscribers.

The Boost Mobile K Health telehealth service is free for those Unlimited Plus users. You can still avail of the service at $8 per month for access. It will join a host of other telehealth apps already available.

Note that the app and service will never replace a real visit to a doctor. This is just a good start as you can receive medical advice from a legit doctor. You can hear recommendations from doctors.

The app also comes with an AI chatbot. It can check your symptoms and give a diagnosis or recommendation but you will be connected to a doctor first. Mainly, the service is for those who need prescription refills, lab orders, and help for mental heath issues like depression and anxiety.

If you’re on Boost Mobile Unlimited Plus plan, feel free to sign up for K Health access. It will be ready by early summer. You can also consider availing of the Boost Mobile Unlimited Plus plan now for $60 per month.