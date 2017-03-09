When you hear the word boomerang, you may remember that tool from Australia that comes back to the owner. It’s either that or Instagram’s special video feature that loops back and forth. Another boomerang is about to be thrown and this time, it’s something that lets you and the kids watch classic shows and new originals together in one place. This service is coming to Android in Spring so you’d better get ready for more hours of watching cartoons with the whole family.

Boomerang will feature new content added each week. Most shows from your childhood can be found here so you can also share with your kids. Full seasons of Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, and Scooby-Doo are available but there are new ones and never before seen episodes of the new gens like Be Cool Scooby-Doo, New Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, and Bunnicula. Old classics like the Jetsons and the Flinstones are also included.

Boomerang is available for free initially but you need to pay a monthly fee of $4.99 if you want full access after the free 7-day trial. You may also opt to pay for one whole year for only $39.99. The service is easy to use. Simply sign up, log in, and watch on your Android device, iPhone, or on the web. More platforms will also receive the service this year.

