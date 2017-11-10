Bluetooth wireless speakers are getting prettier and more compact every day. Several brands have released products that are pretty portable and can also blend in with the rest of your furniture. Bang & Olufsen is the latest one to do so and their new Beoplay M3 is their most compact wireless speaker yet. And even though it is small and can pass as a decor in your house or office because of its swappable covers, you know that you still get the quality you expect from a B&O speaker.

When it comes to its physical specs, the Beoplay M3 does seem tiny compared to other B&O speakers. It is 11 x 15 x 14 cm and weighs just 1.46kg. It’s designed by famous Danish industrial designer Cecille Manz and is made of anodized aluminum, polymer, and Kvadrat wool. It has a black aluminum grill cover and if you get bored with your current cover, you can interchange it with a new one.

Hardware-wise, it has a pair of 40W amps with a frequency range of 65-22,000Hz. You can choose to stream music to it through AirPlay and Chromecast or Bluetooth with dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi. But you can also choose wired connectivity if you feel like it. You can also connect it with other Beoplay speakers like A6, A9, and M5 models to complete a multi-room audio set-up.

The Beoplay M3 has some physical controls for volume, standby, and join but you can also control it through the Beoplay app. You can now buy the speakers for $299 on their online store and selected retail outlets.

VIA: SlashGear