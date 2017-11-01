Google’s very own Android developers recently introduced a new feature that will make pairing with Bluetooth devices easier. Called as the Fast Pair, this process is supported on all devices running at least Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Google Play Services 11.7. This makes searching and pairing of Bluetooth smartphones easier with a few simple clicks. Those devices presently on Android 6.0 can expect to receive the new feature that will work with some of the latest wireless headsets such as Libratone’s Q Adapt On-Ea or the new Google Pixel Buds. The Plantronics Voyager 8200 series will soon be paired via Fast Pair.

Fast Pair promises speed and security. It is made possible by Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and the standard Bluetooth for pairing and discovery. To use Fast Pair, turn on any supported device, put it in pair mode to start scanning for other BLE devices nearby. A Fast Pair device will be shown if there is any available.

The “Tap to pair” request and notification with the image and product name will be received by the other unit. The packet is then sent to Google’s servers to get more information. The other user will need to tap on the notification to start Bluetooth pairing.

With Fast Pair, there really is no need to get into your Bluetooth settings because pairing and connecting are easier now. You can have the peace of mind the other device you are connecting to is safe, secure, and private, and most importantly, the correct one. At the moment, Google has only teamed up with a few partners such as audio pioneer Plantronics and Libratone but we’re expecting more brands to integrate Fast Pair in the coming months.

