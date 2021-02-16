The last time we heard about BlueStacks was back in 2018. It was the BlueStacks 4.0 allowing you to play games on your PC better than on your phone. It has since gone through a lot of changes and BlueStacks 5 is ready. It lets you enjoy PC gaming better than before. It’s more like Android gaming on PC so it’s double enjoyment. It offers several important enhancements and new features. More good news: the game library offers over two million games.

BlueStacks 5 Enhancements

BlueStacks 5 allows optimized RAM usage–about 40% less. This emulator offers efficient resource consumption and performance so you can run games more smoothly even when other apps are running simultaneously.

The updated BlueStack boasts a more minimalistic UI. It’s light and fast as made possible by the changes like a slimmer side panel, a more streamlined menu, and the important features in the center and front.

Everything is faster with BlueStacks 5. Notice the improvements in searching, installing, and running the apps. Looking for new games can already be done inside the Google Play Store. Playing games can be a social experience too. It’s possible with BlueStacks 5. Join the biggest mobile gaming community with about 500 million players.

You can lock the FPS (frames per second) to the refresh rate so the games can run smoother than before. You can expect fewer frame drops then. This version is more stable and with less issues. Other special features includes Long Flight, Macro Recorder, Eco Mode, Instance Manager for multitasking, and enhanced security. The devs at BlueStacks ensure the players the program follows highest data security standards and complies with GDPR.

You can download and install BlueStacks 5 (Beta) on your Windows 7, 8, or 10 computer. It’s simple, head on to BlueStacks website. Download the latest BlueStacks installer and then run. The program will launch automatically. Once launched, the home screen will greet you.