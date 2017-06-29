If you travel a lot, you’ve probably at one time or another misplaced a bag or had your luggage picked or left your passport somewhere, not to mention running out of battery for your gadgets. The smart luggage brand Bluesmart is now back with more products to help you deal with those stressful issues. They now have a new crowdfunding campaign to bring you the Bluesmart Series 2, which includes two different luggage (carry on and check in), a laptop bag, and a passport pouch, all of which can be connected to their updated app.

The 2nd Gen smart luggage now has different sizes, colors, and of course, more smart features. It has global location tracking so you’ll be able to find it in case it gets lost or misplaced by the airline, even in another country. You can also lock and unlock it through a remote digital lock system so your bags will automatically lock when you’re away from it. The luggage also has four built-in weight sensors so you know if you’re going over your baggage allowance already. And of course, you will also be able to supercharge your devices, even the newest gen laptops.

The Bluesmart Laptop Bag has a built-in Bluetooth tracker so if you forget it somewhere, you can see the last location through a notification. It also has 2 USB ports so you can charge two devices at the same time, including the laptop that you’re using it for. The Series 2 Passport Pouch will also notify you if you’re leaving it behind accidentally. It is water-resistant, has unbreakable zippers and RFID blocker.

The whole series is crowdfunding on Indiegogo and you’ll get the following super early bird prices

Cabin 22” carry on suitcase – $275 (54% off)

Check 29” check-in suitcase – $325 (53% off)

Laptop Bag – $195 (51% off)

Passport Pouch – $95 (30% off)

You can also get them at a Super Early Full Set price of $795. You still have a month left to get it at this discounted rate.

SOURCE: IndieGoGo