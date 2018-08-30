BLU Products earlier faced some challenges in the United States but the company remains as one of the top manufacturers of unlocked Android phones in the country. It just introduced its newest flagship known as the BLU VIVO XI+. This is an obvious follow-up to the BLU VIVO X. The new phone boasts a solid metal body and a premium look and feel. The curved back design provides a better grip so you can have a more comfortable and more enjoyable mobile experience.

BLU Product’s VIVO XI+ features a number of premium specs and features including 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, a wide notch, 6.2-inch screen, Full HD+ 2246 x 1080 resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The almost bezel-less display is made possible by the 82% screen-to-body aspect ratio.

Powering the phone is a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 2.0GHz Octa-core processor. There’s a MicroSD slot for memory expansion. There’s a 3050mAh super-battery with Ultra-Fast charging tech.

Price of the BLU VIVO XI+ is surprisingly affordable at only $349.99. That’s a mid-range price but it gets even cheaper when you buy on Amazon where it’s listed for only $279.99. BLU is offering a $100 discount for those buying the Vivo XI+.

Making the BLU VIVO XI+ more attractive to the consumers are the advanced dual AI cameras. The AI technology allows smart imaging features like video processing and Smart Scene Recognition. There’s the 16MP and 5MP dual rear cameras and a 16MP selfie cameras with advanced functions. The main dual cam setup includes Portrait Mode and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) with Laser Focus.

The BLU VIVO XI+ is also known as the Android with True Depth IR 3D Face Unlock so you know it’s really worth your money.

SOURCE: BLU Products, Amazon