We’re now in the second half of the year which means OEMs are busy introducing their latest products. Combined with the IFA 2019 event, the next few weeks will be very busy for the phone makers. Taking a break from the top mobile brands in the market today, here’s BLU Products introducing two new phones: the BLU VIVO X5 and VIVO XL5. The pair follows the Vivo X and the Vivo XL4 released last year. These are mid-range devices so expect them to have decent specs at affordable prices.

By affordable we mean prices a little over a hundred. The VIVO XL5 is priced at $129.99 while the VIVO X5 is $99.99 on Amazon. A limited time offer is available with a $20 which brings the cost further down to $109.99 and $79.99, respectively. Now that’s more attractive than ever.

Amazon and BLU Products will sell the phones unlocked in the United States. Both smartphones come with clear displays, fingerprint sensor, 64GB onboard storage, 3GB of RAM, 64-bit 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor, Micro SD slot for memory expansion, and powerful cameras. They’re only mid-range but for their prices, the specs and features are good enough.

The VIVO XL5 is bigger with a 6.3″ Infinity Display, V-Notch, and thin bezels. There are dual AI cameras for those who are into mobile photography. The 13MP main and secondary 2MP sensor with depth of field, when combined, can deliver professional portrait shots. There’s also the usual beautification mode, HDR, panorama, slo-mo, and live filters among others. Apart from AI functions, there are also AR features. The phone is powered by a 400mAh battery and Android 9 Pie OS.

The smaller Blu VIVO X5 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ 18:9 display, single 13MP main camera with AI features, and an 8MP selfie shooter with LED flash. This one is more compact and fits your hand perfectly because of the size. This one also looks a bit luxurious because of the leather pattern battery cover, something you don’t usually see in budget phones.