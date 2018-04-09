Back in February, BLU launched the Vivo X together with the Vivo One. A month later, there was the VIVO XL3 PLUS with a larger 18:9 display and 3000mAh battery. Today, we’re being introduced to the BLU Vivo One Plus that is obviously a bigger and better variant of the Vivo One. It offers a bigger view and a bigger battery capacity at 4000mAh. This one looks like a premium flagship phone with its aluminum metal housing and curved glass display. Obviously, it will remind you of the BLU Vivo One but this one is packed with better features and higher specs.

The BLU Vivo One Plus is ready in Gold, Dark Blue, or Black. It boasts of a 1.3GHz Quad Core MediaTek 6739 processor, IMG GE800 GPU, 2GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 6-inch HD+ screen, 18:9 widescreen display, 720 x 1440 pixel resolution, 269ppi, 13MP main camera, 13MP selfie shooter, and the 4000mAh batt. This phone offers split-screen action so you can do more on one screen.

The Android phone also promises quick access and total security with the Encrypted File Management feature. The device is offered unlocked and with dual SIM support which means it can be used in most parts of the world. It offers 3G and 4G LTE connectivity and can be used in the US with most mobile carriers such as MetroPCS, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

