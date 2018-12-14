Android Go phones are being introduced left and right. Android Go and Android One may appear to be similar but we know Android Go phones are more affordable. If you’re looking for a cheaper and simpler smartphone with the basic functions, you go for Android Go. The latest we know is the BLU Vivo Go which is now listed on Amazon. This Android Go-powered phone is ready to go for less than a hundred dollars but makes an impression with its 6.0-inch HD+ 18:9 curved glass screen.

The metallic finish design of the BLU Vivo Go gives it a premium look and feel. It already boasts dual 8MP plus VGA rear cameras with flash. That’s not much but decent enough for basic mobile photography.

The BLU VIVO Go phone comes equipped with 1GB of RAM, 16GB onboard storage expandable to 64GB via a microSD card slot, 1.5GHz Quad-core processor, 4G LTE connectivity, 3G, WiFi, and a fingeprint sensor for security and authentication. The device officially runs on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition).

The device is compatible with most GSM networks in the United States. This means you can use any SIM card from T-Mobile, AT&T, Metro PCS, Cricket, or Straight Talk.

BLU VIVO Go is up for purchase on Amazon for only $79.99.

SOURCE: Amazon