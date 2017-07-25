We’re not sure why BLU Products is skipping the number ‘7’ but after the BLU VIVO 6, here comes the BLU VIVO 8. The smartphone now listed on Amazon with a $299.99 price tag but is currently offered for only $212.91, free shipping included. The device is sold and shipped directly by Amazon in the United States. The mid-range Android phone will be ready soon with a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, and 4G LTE connectivity.

The BLU VIVO 8’s display is Full HD 1080p topped by a curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It boasts of a metal build design (87%), a fingerprint sensor, and a MediaTek 6755 Helio P10 2.0 Octa core processor. When it comes to imaging, the BLU VIVO 8 sports a 16MP front-facing camera with flash and a 13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor and flash. Device is powered by a 4010mAh battery which can then be juiced up by an Ultra Quick 9V/2A charger.

Phone’s connectivity options include 4G HSPA+ and 4G LTE in the US. This basically means you can use any SIM card from any GSM network such as T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Straight Talk, and Metro PCS among others. The BLU VIVO 8 will be available in black.

SOURCE: Amazon