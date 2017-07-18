When you’re looking for smartphones specifically for outdoor lifestyles, you find out very quickly that these ruggedized smartphones can cost a lot. So it might be a big boon for you that BLU, US-based manufacturers who are known for their affordable gadgets, have now launched the “Tank Xtreme Pro” – a ruggedized smartphone that fits your budget.

The BLU Tank Xtreme Pro has quietly been launched in the US and should be available in Amazon pretty soon. The specs are nothing to write home about, but they will do the job – a 5-inch HD (720p) display powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, and you get a massive 4,300mAh battery to keep the phone on for as long as possible.

The Tank Xtreme Pro features IP68 dust and water resistance. This is a relief, seeing that other BLU ruggedized products before it didn’t have this at all. The Tank Xtreme Pro can be submerged under 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes, and should survive being exposed to a bit of rain. Also, the phone can withstand drops and is shock resistant thanks to the dual injection rubber around the device that should absorb the impact.

There is no mention of a ship date yet, but BLU says this should be soon. The pricing will be most likely lower than USD$200, which lines up with the budget pricing of the company.

SOURCE: BLU