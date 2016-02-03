Most smartphone makers don’t put too much stock or thought into their device’s dialer, because they probably thought that whether or not they designed it well, people were still going to use them. But it’s a good thing that we have app developers who try to make them more pleasant to use and bringing more features to enhance our calling experience. TrueCaller is one of those apps and now they are partnering with BLU Products to become the default dialer of the future smartphones of the OEM.

With this partnership, BLU users will be able to enjoy what the TrueCaller communication apps have to offer, which includes caller ID, spam detection, and even search. The Truedialer is one of those apps and it also brings with it the ability to check another user’s availability to receive calls. You will also be able to get more information about the person you will be talking to, like when you last talked to them, and if you inputted notes on that last call, you’ll also be able to remember what you last talked about.

This will arrive in over 15 million devices in the next 12 months. The Tru6.ecaller app alone has over 200 million users worldwide, and if someone calls you from that network, even if the number is not recorded on your address book, you will still be able to glean information about that person.

The integration of TrueCaller apps will start with the new range of devices that BLU will be introducing in 2016. No news as to what those will be, but we may know something more at the upcoming Mobile World Congress happening in the next few weeks.

VIA: Android Central