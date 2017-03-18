If you’re the kind of smartphone user that isn’t so brand-conscious but is rather price-conscious, you want to look for devices that have pretty decent specs but will not cause you sleepless nights because of its cost. BLU is one such brand and now they have a new device that continues with that tradition. The Life One X2 Mini is now available on Amazon and while it won’t knock your socks off with its specs, it’s still better than the other devices in its range, except probably for one thing.

Its name has a mini in it, but it’s not really that small. It has a 5” 1080p display but with a 5.2” panel and a Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. It’s 142mm tall, 69.6mm wide, and 8.7mm thick. It’s powered by Snapdragon 430, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage which can be expanded with a microSD slot. You have a 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor for the main camera and an 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash. It has a 3000mAH battery and even an FM radio.

But the weird thing about it is that it will run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Since Nougat has already been out for a few months now, you would expect that most of the new devices that come out this year would already be running on that. It will probably receive an update somewhere down the road, but if you would prefer to have Nougat right away, you’ll be better off buying a smartphone that already has Android 7.0 out of the box.

You can get BLU Life One X2 Mini from Amazon for $179.99. It comes in grey, gold, and rose gold colors.