BLU Products won’t stop with coming up with new budget-friendly phones to be released in the United States. Despite the drama with Amazon and the issue of having a Chinese spyware installed on devices, Blu continues its business of introducing entry-level and mid-range phones that those consumers looking for affordable ones can be catered to. The latest offering is the Blu R2 Plus which can now be purchased from Amazon. It is available unlocked which means you can use any SIM card with it or at least those that work in the US such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, MetroPCS, or Cricket Wireless. The phone is dual SIM already.

As the improved version of the Blu R2, this Blu R2 Plus boasts a 5.5-inch screen with 1080p display resolution, 3GB RAM, octa-core MediaTek MT6753 chipset, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 3000mAh battery, plus 13MP rear cam and 13MP selfie shooter with LED flashes. This one has a fingerprint scanner for mobile authentication and security.

The $179.99 Blu R2 Plus runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. No mention if it is eligible for Android Oreo or if Blu will ever release the cookie update for this budget phone in the near future.

SOURCE: BLU Products