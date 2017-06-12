BLU Products has just rolled out a new Android phone in the form if the R1 Plus. Not to be confused with the R11 Plus recently announced by Oppo, the Blu R1 Plus boasts of a premium design and yet Blu was able to give it an affordable price. This is impressive for an American brand because its build quality is good enough.

The Blu R1 Plus will be sold exclusively thru Best Buy. This is the higher variant of the Blu R1 HD which is currently the topselling unlocked phone in the country according to Blu Products.

The BLU R1 PLUS is an enhanced R1 Plus so we can expect higher specs and new features. More notable are the changes in battery, connectivity, speed, imaging, and display.

The Best Buy model now comes equipped with a 5.5-inch HD curved screen, Gorilla Glass 3 display, 2GB RAM, and 16GB onboard storage. You can add more storage space with a microSD card slot but up to 64GB only.

When it comes to imaging, the device comes with a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and a 5MP front-facing cam with LED flash and wide angle lens. Giving the phone power is a 4000mAh battery.

The BLU R1 Plus runs Marshmallow out of the box but can be upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat. Phone is offered unlocked with dual SIM support, VoLTE, and HD Voice support on the following networks: AT&T, Metro PCS, T-Mobile, Straight Talk, and Simple Mobile.

Price tag reads $139.99 and will come in Gunmetal Grey.

SOURCE: BLU