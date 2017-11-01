BLU is one of those smartphone brands that you can go to when you need an affordable, unlocked phone which has all the basics. But previously, their devices only supported AT&T and T-Mobile networks. Now, for the first time, they are releasing a smartphone that can also support Sprint and prepaid carrier Boost Mobile. The BLU S1 will not win any awards for mobile devices, but if you need something that can do the basic things you want from a smartphone, then this is something you can take a look at.

The BLU S1 has a 5.2-inch HD display with a 720p resolution and is powered by a MediaTek 6750 1.5GHz octa-core processor. It has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, so it’s really a basic device, but it does have a 2800mAh battery that should last you the entire day. Camera-wise, it has a 13MP main shooter with flash and a 5MP front-facing one. It has a fingerprint sensor in the home button at the front and it runs on Android Nougat already.

The smartphone is sold unlocked on Amazon, but as mentioned before, you’re not only stuck with AT&T and T-Mobile, but you can also use it with either Sprint or Boost Mobile. Compared to the other devices in BLU’s mobile catalog, it falls in the mid-range. You can choose from among three colors: gold, grey, and black. Design-wise, it’s pleasant looking although not in any way groundbreaking.

The SRP of the BLU S1 is $179.99 but if you buy it by November 1, you get a $50 discount so you only have to pay $129.99. You’re also limited to buying just two devices per customer.

VIA: SlashGear