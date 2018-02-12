BLU Products is perhaps one of the most prolific phone makers in the market today. It introduces new models regularly with the last one, the BLU R2 Plus, only launching a couple of weeks ago. We’re expecting it to show off something new at the Mobile World Congress but looks like we don’t have to wait that long because two new smartphones are ready: the BLU VIVO One and the BLU VIVO X.

The BLU VIVO X is listed on Amazon, complete with a 6-inch HD+ screen with 18:9 display, advanced dual front and rear cameras, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 2.6GHz Mediatek Helio P25 Octa-core processor, fingerprint sensor, 4010mAh battery, 4G LTE, 3G HSPA+, and WiFi. Price tag reads $299.99 which makes it a mid-range device. It may be mid-range but we are impressed with the quad cameras.

The BLU VIVO One can be a better choice if you are looking for a new premium flagship smartphone. The VIVO ONE is housed in aluminum metal for durability. It offers a beautifully crafted look, feel, and build with an 18:9 widescreen display on a 5.5-inch HD+ screen with 720 x 1440 resolution.

This one doesn’t have quad cameras but the 12MP rear camera with flash and the 8MP selfie shooter are enough to produce high-resolution images. There are several camera modes to choose from so you see great results every time. The 8MP front-facing camera with flash is perfect for the selfie addicts. The Blu Vivo One will be out in Black, Silver, Gold and Blue.

SOURCE: BLU Products, Amazon