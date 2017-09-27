Blizzard is world famous for games such as Hearthstone and the World of Warcraft. We know certified gamers like you want to know what games your friends are playing so instead of guessing, you can get the Blizzard Battle.net mobile app and see what they’ve been up to. This special app allows you to see games being played by others. You can even look up your new friend or colleague to see if he or she is interested in any serious gaming.

Blizzard Battle.net has got some social features you can use so you can stay connected with friends. The app should be available now on the Play Store but if you don’t see it yet, just come back and check again later.

With the app, you can freely coordinate play time with your contacts, as well as, discuss strategies. You can simply chat and hang out while online. If no one is available, there are notifications and chat history to keep everyone updated.

Perhaps the most important advantage of the Blizzard Battle.net is the fact that you can see who is online or what your friends are doing. This way, you can join them or invite them to a game or two right on time.

