If you enjoyed Blitz Brigade, the single soldier first person shooter game from Gameloft, then you will probably want to play the new game that they are set to release soon. However, the gameplay for Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics is decidedly different as it involves you taking charge of an entire army and create a strategy to win the battle. The game isn’t available yet for download but they are now open for pre-registration, in case you want to be one of the first to play the game.

Instead of just you alone doing the shooting, you will now create your own team by choosing eight characters from a roster of troops, vehicles, and powerups. You create a strategy on how you will defeat your enemy, and this will actually dictate which members you’ll choose for your team. Each character and machine in the game gives off a “comic feel” and they are “overflowing with personality”.

So why would you want to pre-register for this game? They are offering rewards that you can later on use in the actual game. You get 15 points each when you share the game on Facebook or Twitter or when you subscribe to the YouTube channel. You will start off with 50 coins so you can already upgrade your assets and then get more coins as you start playing the game and earning points.

You will get all these rewards plus more on the first week of the game. For now, you can pre-register so you’ll know ahead of time when Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics will be available for download.

SOURCE: Game Loft