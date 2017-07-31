A few years ago, when someone called you on your phone, you probably just took the call, listened and talked to the person on the other line. That’s it. But lately, while you’re talking to someone, you probably need to look up something that you’re talking about, scan your email for an important one you’re waiting for, text something important to your mom, and so many other things, all while still on the call. Blimps is an app that can let you do all that and still have control over your call.

Basically, Blimps are floating buttons that will only appear when you’re making or receiving a call. It will remain on top of your screen until the call ends, no matter what app you open or whatever else you do during the call. It has buttons for common call actions like loud speaker, mute, end call, dialer, hide ‘em, and even a quick note in case you need to jot down a number or something. If it’s blocking a part of your screen that’s important, you can just move it around to a more convenient spot on your screen.

The app is compatible with smartphones with Marshmallow and higher but older devices that have less than 1GB RAM may experience resource issues. The developer also says that due to the different resolutions and UIs of the many Android phones, there might be some differences in how it looks like.

You can download Blimps from the Google Play Store for free. There will be more features later on and the developer seems to welcome feedback, so go on and make your suggestions.