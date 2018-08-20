Even if you don’t have a BlackBerry smartphone, you can actually download and use some of their stand-alone apps, in case you like its UI and its features. But most likely, those who use these are apps are those that have devices like the KeyOne or the Priv or the Aurora. Now the brand is updating five of its apps specifically Calendar, Contacts, DTEK, Privacy Shade, and Power Center. This is in time for the recent announcement of its newest device, the BlackBerry KEY2.

For its Calendar app, the update brings what may be a normal feature for other calendars but one which they didn’t have from the beginning. You can now view your events in a month format and in a grid view. It also now has a quick picker view which is standardized across the different calendar views. The Contacts app now makes it easier for you to add contacts. If you’re searching for an email address or phone number or even name that’s not in your list, it will create a new contact entry and pre-populate it with the appropriate field.

The DTEK app, which helps manage your Blackberry device’s security levels, now has a refreshed home screen, which includes a meter that will show you the overall security health of your phone. It has also improved its notifications, like the events detail will log the last 300 “events” including unused, sensitive, background, foreground. You can also now set permissions as sensitive and items like Camera, Mic, Phone are set to sensitive so that every time it’s used, you’ll receive a notification. You also get DTEK scan which will do a weekly scan of the security and privacy health of your device.

Privacy Shade, which protects your phone from people around you who are trying to take a peek at your phone, now has a Redactor feature which lets you remove sensitive information from your phone screenshots. You can also now access both the Privacy Shade and the Redactor through a home screen icon or a persistent notification.

Lastly, the Power Center updated now has enhanced power management which informs you when a background process is using too much power. It will also now have Proactive Notifications as it develops deeper knowledge of your typical charing patterns and power usage. You can update all of these apps through their respective Google Play Store pages.

