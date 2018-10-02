The Blackberry KEY2 was unveiled back in June after hitting TENAA, being sighted on Weibo, and reaching Geekbench as the BlackBerry BBG100-1. The QWERTY smartphone is already the second-gen BlackBerry Key to be introduced to the market. Blackberry announced the affordable KEY2 LE at the IFA 2018. We’ve seen the leaked image renders including a blue variant and today, we’re learning the device is now available on Amazon. The unlocked model of BlackBerry KEY2 LE can be purchased straight from the top e-commerce site and is compatible with most of the major mobile carriers in the US.

The QWERTY phone features 64GB onboard storage, a 4.5-inch touchscreen display, 2K HD resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, impact-resistant frame, 4GB of RAM, microSD card slot, and a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 tech. When it comes to imaging, expect a 13MP dual rear camera setup with dual-tone LED flash and 4K video recording, as well as, an 8MP fixed focus front camera with selfie flash and 1080p video recording.

BlackBerry’s latest mid-range smartphone only runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box but we know it will get a slice of Android Pie in the near future. We’re hoping before end of the year.

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE also features a physical keyboard with Speed Key, customizable shortcuts, touch navigation, embedded fingerprint sensor, and flick typing for faster predictive texting. Color options are Slate and Champagne.

Buy BlackBerry KEY2 LE Unlocked Android Smartphone from Amazon. Price tag reads $449.99. US pre-orders is now open. Shipping will begin October 12 (Slate) and November 2 for the Champagne version.