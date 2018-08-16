At the upcoming IFA 2018, BlackBerry is believed to be launching the new KEY2 LE. We first heard about it as the BlackBerry KEY2 Lite as a watered-down version of the BlackBerry KEY 2 officially released back in June. The smartphone is a lite variant with lower specs. The more affordable smartphone looks exactly like the flagship variant but with some minor changes including the build material. The BlackBerry KEY 2 Lite will be all plastic instead of metal but will have the same size and same 4.5-inch LCD display with the same 1080 x 1620 resolution.

The phone will feature the following: 4.5-inch LCD screen, 1080 x 1620 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 636 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB built-in storage, smaller 3000mAh battery, and 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras (down from dual 12MP). The device is expected to run on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box but we won’t be surprised if it will receive Android 9 Pie before 2018 ends.

Here are renders of the BlackBerry Key2 LE we sighted online:

The BlackBerry Key2 LE we see here is set in Blue (or blue back) instead of the black or silver version. Its keyboard won’t be as touch-sensitive.

The fingerprint scanner is still found on the space bar. We’re expecting this one will be unveiled on August 30 during the IFA in Berlin, Germany.

