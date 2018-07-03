If you’re getting a BlackBerry KEY2, you may want to study what you can actually do with the smartphone that is giving you that physical QWERTY keyboard feel. Pre-orders for the Android phone is now available on Amazon and Best Buy in Black and Silver color variants. Price tag reads $649.99. That’s a premium price for not so premium specs and features. We think the Snapdragon 660 processor isn’t enough although the 6GB RAM and 3500mAh battery make it powerful. The dual rear cameras are very much welcome while the 8MP selfie camera is also impressive.

To review, the Android phone boasts a 4.5-inch display screen, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass, 3500mAh battery, Quick Charge 3.0 tech, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front-facing camera, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and USB Type-C. As with all other BlackBerry Android devices, this one offers a Smart Battery Experience, Portrait Mode, Google Assistant, Googles, Optical Superzoom, and the standard BlackBerry security features. Software updates are released regularly so the phone is guaranteed always safe and secure.

The BlackBerry KEY2 doesn’t have the notch as some 2018 premium flagships are getting but the display is almost bezel-less, allowing you to make the most of the display for preview and other functions.

Watch the videos below to know how you can make the most of your BlackBerry KEY2:

BlackBerry KEY2 – Guided Tour & Device Walkthrough



How To Assign Keyboard Shortcuts on the BlackBerry KEY2



How to set up the shortcut keys:

(1) Swipe down and tap the Settings Gear

(2) Tap Shortcuts & Gestures

(3) Choose Keyboard Shortcuts

(4) Select a letter

(5) Assign a shortcut

How To Setup Fingerprint Sensor on the BlackBerry KEY2



How to set up the fingerprint sensor:

(1) Swipe down and tap the Settings Gear

(2) Tap Security & Locations

(3) Click Fingerprint

(4) Punch in PIN Number

(5) Add your fingerprint

How To Take A Screenshot on the BlackBerry KEY2



How to take a screenshot:

(1) Find the power and volume down buttons.

(2) Press & hold down both buttons at the same time.

(3) Find the Screen Capture in the notifications tray.

(4) Tap Share to reveal sending options

(5) You can find the screenshot saved in the Photos App.