We did not expect this one this week but BlackBerry, the smartphone-pioneer-turned-struggling-giant, is launching a new version of the KEYOne model. It is not a Plus or souped down version of the first KEYOne but rather just a different colored model with slightly improved specs. The Bronze Edition will now have dual-SIM support and will roll out just before Q1 is over.

The BlackBerry KEYOne Bronze Edition will only be available in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. If you’re content with the standard edition, feel free to buy one from any of the 50 countries where the phone is now available. Some of the global names that offer the phone include AT&T, Amazon, Bell, Best Buy, Carphone Warehouse, JD.com, Rogers, Telefonica, Orange, MediaMarkt, Telus, and Vodafone. Making this special edition different is the dual-SIM capability, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a matte bronze finish.

The BlackBerry KEYOne comes equipped with a small 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen, 1620 x 1080 display, 12MP rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter, microSD card slot for added storage, 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core processor, USB-C, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and a 3505mAh battery.

The BlackBerry Motion boasts of its IP67-water and dust-resistance, 5.5-inch Full-HD screen, 4000mAh battery, and Android 7.1 Nougat. The large batt is already powerful but with the BlackBerry Motion, you may never run out of battery again because you can charge it in an instant with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 tech. As with all the other Android BlackBerry devices, this one also offers access to the Google Play Store and monthly Android security updates.

BlackBerry has added a special Convenience Key to the Motion. It can be customized according to your needs and activities. This quick-access button is a real physical key and is not embedded or found onscreen. You can set different profiles for Home, Office, Car, and User.

SOURCE: BlackBerry