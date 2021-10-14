Every phone maker today wants to leverage the agonizing demand for gaming phones. To cut out their own niche, OEMs like Black Shark have taken it upon themselves to manufacture and deliver best-in-class devices for mobile gamers. Stepping on the gas with next generation smartphone, Black Shark has announced the Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro. And for the love of those who want their devices customized, Black Shark has also announced the special Gundam edition of the upcoming 4S.

The new 4S and the 4S Pro don’t have much to separate them from the other, but the gaming smartphones come with a redesigned back in comparison to their predecessors. The phones befitting the gaming urge have ergonomic controls, shoulder buttons and advanced liquid cooling to deliver unhindered performance.

The major difference between the vanilla and the Pro variants of the Black Shark devices is the processor. The Black Shark 4S is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Black Shark 4S Pro will draw its power from a Snapdragon 888 processor.

For the optics, the Black Shark 4S Pro is spearheaded by a 64MP main camera followed by 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP depth sensor. The 4S on the other hand has a 48MP sensor while the other two sensors remain the same. Interestingly, both phones have a 20MP selfie camera.

Both the devices have the same 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays that tout 144Hz screen refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The phones arrive in various RAM variants but the same UFS 3.1 internal storage. Running Android 11-based JoyUI 12.9, the phones feature a 4,500mAh battery each, which is powered instantly using blistering quick 120W fast charger.

Black Shark 4S Gundam edition is a nice, customized version of the phone with a reworked back panel and blue and red shoulder buttons. While the innards remain the same, it is provided with a customized protective case and is packaged in a themed box.

Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro are likely to begin retailing October 15 starting at CNY 2,699 (approx. $420) and CNY 4,799 ($750) respectively. The special edition 4S Gundam variant will be available in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage from October 19 for CNY 3,499 ($540).