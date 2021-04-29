The Black Shark 4 series was earlier teased and then was finally unveiled. Two variants are ready: the regular Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro. The gaming smartphones quickly went up for pre-order. A model also passed JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test. This week, the phones are finally ready for their global debut. The Black Shark team is saying the phones are almost ready. You just need to place your orders before they get sold-out. The Xiaomi sub-brand is really busy these days as the team knows the potential of the gaming phones.

The Black Shark 4 can ‘Break Through the Limits’ in many ways. At a starting price of $499, it offers impressive mobile gaming experience. You can check Black Shark global website HERE for more information.

To review, the Black Shark 4 comes with a 6.67-inch E4 Samsung AMOLED display with up to 144Hz screen refresh rate. Touch sampling rate is 720Hz. You can use special e-sports finger gloves on the screen, ideal for those avid mobile gamers.

The non-Pro version is powered by Snapdragon 870 while the Black Shark 4 Pro runs on Snapdragon 888. The chipset is mainly the difference of the two models. Both come with two-layer liquid cooling system to keep the device cool.

The Black Shark 4 Pro also features a Xiaomi RAMDISK. When it comes to imaging, there is a 64MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP camera on the Pro. The regular Black Shark 4 only has 48MP primary + two more sensors.

The Black Shark 4 is also now listed on AliExpress. Choose between the Black or Grey color.

JerryRigEverything also got to do a teardown analysis of the Black Shark 4. He wanted to know how the magnet triggers work:

The magnet triggers are said to be those mechanical pop up triggers that are used during games. Inside, they are positioned near the edges. Notice the physical buttons there that pop up from one side. The Black Shark team decided to use magnets instead of motors.

Tearing apart the phone is not a challenge. The back is plastic so it’s easier to remove. Zack Nelson knows what he is doing so he’s also able to bring back the parts and pieces that keeps the phone working.