The Black Shark 4 was officially announced over a month ago after several teasers. Xiaomi’s sub-brand has been releasing gaming phones the past few years. The new-generation Black Shark 4 is ready to make and impression once again. Many people are interested in this phone especially after a few gaming phones failed the famous JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 and the ASUS ROG Phone 5 didn’t do well in the standard Scratch, Burn, and Bend Tests

Black Shark’s gaming smartphone for this year has also reach Zack Nelson. It’s a direct rival of the two devices mentioned above so we’re curious how it will fare. Will the phone bend and break?

No doubt the Lenovo Legion 2 and the ASUS ROG Phone 5 are both powerful and offer topnotch performance when it comes to gaming. Our question is its durability should you accidentally sit on the phone that is inside the back pocket of your jeans.

The Black Shark 4 looks different compared to the previous model. The metal and glass X on the rear from before is no longer there. The phone only comes with a plastic back panel. It’s not as complicated but perhaps that is the reason why the phone held up against the bend.

The smartphone did survive the usual scratch, burn, and bend test. What Zack Nelson noticed was that the side fingerprint sensor somehow deteriorated after several times of scratching. That is not exactly bothersome because the phone still generally works.

Can it be another great option when it comes to gaming? We think so. The Xiaomi Black Shark 4 comes with a separate cooling fan that keeps the system cool all the time or especially when things get heated when playing games.