Xiaomi has finally and officially unveiled its latest gaming phone–the Black Shark 3. What we didn’t expect is that the phone has a Pro variant. The Black Shark 3 is said to be already powerful so imagine the Black Shark 3 Pro offering more than what the regular variant can give. It can be confirmed the Black Shark team partnered with Tencent games to release the 5G gaming phone series–a first in the world. We know a number of gaming smartphones available in the market but nothing with 5G yet.

The Black Shark 3 phones now come with 5G connectivity. They are now available in mainland China together with a new pair of Bluetooth gaming earphones. The pair offers the lowest latency in audio. You can now buy it on Indiegogo with a 30% discount.

Let’s start with the Black Shark 3. The phone comes with a large 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen, 90Hz image refresh rate, low 24-millisecond latency, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 8GB RAM, 128GB built-in storage, Snapdragon 865 processor by Qualcomm, 65W fast flash charging tech, game voice control, and dual-mode 5G full Netcom. You can choose between the Phantom Black and Armor Grey version.

As for the Black Shark 3 Pro, it comes with almost the same specs except for some features. The display is larger at 7.1-inch AMOLED 2K Display, 3120 x 1440 resolution, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and option for a 256GB storage. Color options include Faerie Pink, Midnight Black, Knight Grey, and Frozen Silver.

The display panel is said to have four pressure-sensitive “zones”. They serve as distinctive physical input for games. To keep things cool, both devices come with “4th-generation liquid cooling”. Batteries are 4720mAh and 5000mAh, respectively, with 18W wired charging and USB-C 65W charging.

Only the Black Shark 3 PRO is equipped with physical shoulder buttons known as “Master Buttons”. When it comes to imaging, the Black Shark 3 features three rear cams (64MP main + 13MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth) plus a 20MP selfie shooter. A 3.5mm headphone jack is still available for plugging in earphones.

The Black Shark 3 8GB RAM/128GB model is already available for 3,499 yuan ($502). The Pro variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs 4,699 yuan ($674) while the 12GB RAM version is 4,999 yuan ($717).