A new Black Shark phone from Xiaomi is finally available. After a few mentions of the new gaming phone, the Black Shark 2 is up for sale in China. The Black Shark store now lists the phone with 12GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Officially called as the Black Shark 2 Pro, the device runs on the latest Snapdragon 855+ so we know it’s gonna be fast. Xiaomi’s sub-brand has started taking pre-orders for the phone with only 100 yuan reservation fee.

The Black Shark 2 Pro is the third gaming phone offering from the sub-brand. Its arrival only means the gaming phone industry is about to become bigger. Several OEMs have introduced their gaming phone entries. Xiaomi is joining the trend by launching powerful gaming phones.

Design-wise, the Pro version looks just like the Black Shark 2. Some improvements include faster response speed of the touch display. The 43.5ms speed is down to 43.5ms. That’s a difference of 7 milliseconds which is good.

The Black Shark series doesn’t have much competition these days but there’s the Razer Phone, ASUS ROG, Vivo iQOO Neo, Nubia Red Magic, and also from Xiaomi–the Pocophone line. We believe more will be introduced in the coming months. Samsung and Huawei have not really introduced gaming-centric phones but we know most of their premium flagship are powerful enough.

Aside from the ASUS ROG Phone 2, this Black Shark 2 Pro will also run the latest Snapdragon 855+ from Qualcomm. This only proves the new Black Shark will be really powerful. The SD 855 is already impressive so imagine an even better performance.

To review, the Black Shark 2 Pro comes equipped with AMOLED screen, MagicTouch, a pressure-sensitive display, 240Hz touch report rate, and 60Hz display rate. Expect 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. Pricing is at RMB 2999 ($435) and RMB 3499 ($508) for the 128GB and 256GB, respectively.