Gaming phones have burst into the scene in a big way in the last 12 months or so. Not only do they appeal to the hardcore gamers but owing to their beefy specs non-gamers are also fancying purchasing them. Black Shark 2 is a real gamer changer in that sense and ones who own this phone have more good news coming. Xiaomi has announced that the phone will get Android 10 update via its JOYUI11 interface starting today.

The company has initiated the first wave of soak test updates to certain Black Shark 2 devices and from April 30 to the Black Shark Pro. The idea of not rolling it out fully is to see if there are any bugs in the update. Shortcomings identified (if any) in the first wave will be rectified and a broader second wave OTA will follow shortly to all devices, commencing May 6.

This new update (build no. SKYW2004221OS00MQ0) will bring loads of security fixes, revamped UI with new Black Shark themes, Shark Space 3.0, file manager, and tweaks to the gaming center. The update will be 1,883.1 MB in size and users will be prompted to download it in their phone notifications.

Apparently the JOYUI11 is a skin on top of the Android OS which is heavily tweaked keeping in mind the need of power users such as gamers. This update will also come with improved system tools for in-game functions and screen gestures to make the experience richer. For basic smartphone experience, the interface has loads of other options that will bring joy to the users.