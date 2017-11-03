While Bixby Voice is the digital assistant that Samsung has been very proud of, its availability is still pretty limited, in terms of devices and language. So far, it’s only for Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 and only supports English and Korean. Looks like that is about to change soon as the Chinese support has started its beta testing phase, with 15,000 users volunteering to try Bixby in their native language and give feedback to Samsung as to how correct the syntax is or how easy it is to use.

The Bixby Voice Chinese support beta testing will run until the end of the month and as soon as they announced that they were looking for testers, all 15,000 slots were filled the same day. This means that a lot of Chinese-speaking people are eager to have Bixby Voice on their devices, and also that there are a lot of Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8. They have almost a month to explore what the “pocket assistant” can bring to their device experience, and finally in their native language.

It might also have something to do with the fact that they are offering incentives to those who will test it out and give feedback. Every time they would provide information about their experience in using Bixy Voice, they receive points. At the end of the beta test, the 900 users who get the most points will win Samsung Points worth 100 yuan which they can actually transfer to payment cards, like Jingdong for example.

The beta testing will run until November 29. After that, other users will have to wait until Bixby Voice Chinese support will vie officially launched.

VIA: SAM Mobile