Over a year ago, we noted the time when Samsung patented Bixby Routines as the company introduced a new Galaxy Store. It was officially added as a new feature to the Samsung Galaxy S10 together with Vision and Key Customization. Not many people may be openly using it but Bixby Routines is there. It takes advantage of machine learning as it teaches a device to adapt to your “routines”. It basically remembers your preferences or activities so the phone can adapt to your life.

Bixby Routines also now works with the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip. What it does is launch apps or adjust a setting depending on the time, condition, or environment.

Bixby Routines is similar to Tasker. It has recently added support for the Galaxy Buds+. This means Routines can integrate your Galaxy Buds+ with your phone or another gadget. The pair is relatively new but Samsung is making sure it is supported.

With the help of Bixby Routines, your Galaxy Buds+ can respond to “If” actions. The “Then” will be the Galaxy Buds’ response. Feel free to check Bixby Routines under the Settings menu.

There is no formal and official announcement from Samsung but a screenshot of the possible actions has surfaced on Reddit. The actions are as follows: Read notifications aloud, Send a quick decline message, Vibrate once, and Start focus mode. For SmartThings, it can run a scene. Some of the Galaxy Buds+ settings can be adjusted: Ambient sound, Equaliser, Notifications, Lock touchpad, Gaming mode, and Touch and hold touchpad.