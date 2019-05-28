For some reason, this new Android phone reminds us of an old Sony Xperia or a BlackBerry KEY. It doesn’t have a physical keyboard but the boxy design is very familiar. Bittium Tough Mobile 2 may not ring a bell but it will soon be known as the most secure smartphone in the world. Sure, all phones are supposed to be secure but it’s not always the case. Android phones especially are prone to attacks and so the search for a really secure smartphone continues. We have a few in our list and here’s another one: Bittium Tough Mobile 2.

The Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is unheard of but the team behind it is set to introduce a new standard for ultra-secure mobile communications. The device is described like this: Designed and built for professionals with the highest security requirements. Data secured at all times with multilayered security integrated in hardware and source code. Ultra secure communications with compromising usability.

The description says a lot but we only need to know one thing: the phone is very secure. The Finland-made smartphone comes from a group that boasts more than three decades of experience in radio communication and biosignal processing. The Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is a result of years of expertise and so we’re expecting a lot from this phone.

Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is arguably “the world’s most secure smartphone”. We can describe it as such until the next “tough phone” is released. We just know it offers a “multi-layered security structure” that is already based on Android 9.0 Pie OS.

Most of the security features are integrated into the source code so you know the said security measures and whatever software are already embedded in the system. Data and data transfers are well-protected. You can even set the phone for personal and professional use by having several “workspaces” as made possible by the Multicontainer feature.

Security is promised as made possible by an advanced tamper detection to prevent spying and data theft, a hardware-based privacy mode for disabling some features, reduction of sensor sensitivity, trusted boot with hardware-software integrity validation.

The €1550 (around $1,734) device makes use of the Bittium Secure Suite device management and encryption software product that is exclusive from Bittium. When it comes to specs, they are as follows: 5.2-inch Full HD touchscreen, 64GB storage, 4GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset, dual SIM support, 3000mAh battery, 12MP autofocus main camera, 5MP selfie camera, multi-mic active noise cancellation, premium-quality speakers, and Android 9 Pie.